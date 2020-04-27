Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,030. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

