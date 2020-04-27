Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $55,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

