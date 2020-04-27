Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,956 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Humana worth $52,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

