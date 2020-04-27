Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,878 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $54,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,384. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

