Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $62,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.83. 22,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,728. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

