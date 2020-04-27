Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $179.12. 52,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.