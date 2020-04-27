Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $18.23 on Monday, reaching $703.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,999. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $698.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

