Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $101.17 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 636,863 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $101,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,209,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.