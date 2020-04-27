Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $101.41 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,853 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $101,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $76.23. 17,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.