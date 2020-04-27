Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $102.97 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,620 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $102,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,704,000 after buying an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.10. 87,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,921. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

