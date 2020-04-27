Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.50. 11,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $175.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

