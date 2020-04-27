Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $27.32 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,842 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,658. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.24. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

