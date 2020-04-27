Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.10 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,095 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Altice USA worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 326,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

