Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $42.82 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,168 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 321,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,448,000 after purchasing an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,847 shares of company stock worth $53,626,498 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $95.13. 291,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,841,947. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.