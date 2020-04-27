Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $59.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 870.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,814 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.