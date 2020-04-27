Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $63.70 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 136.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

