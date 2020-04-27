Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 755.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,698 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.44% of Proofpoint worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,520. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.85. 5,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

