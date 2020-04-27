Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,241,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

CPRT stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

