Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 119,577 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,577 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

