Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,180,927 New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,502,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.99% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $85,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in New Relic by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,771,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $17,844,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. 13,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

