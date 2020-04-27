Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

