Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 806,640 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 2.40% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $67,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.72%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

