Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares during the period. The GEO Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 4.35% of The GEO Group worth $64,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $12.04. 38,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.