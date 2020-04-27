Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $52,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,611,000 after buying an additional 505,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,275,000 after buying an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after buying an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after buying an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $134.77. 36,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

