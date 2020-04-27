Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,048 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of TransUnion worth $47,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. 402,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,020. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

