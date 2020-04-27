Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 10,827 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.26. 13,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.