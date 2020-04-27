Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,086 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 475,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BLK stock traded up $15.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,029. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

