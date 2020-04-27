Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 12,459 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

