Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,261 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $102,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,105. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

