Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 24,449 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $84,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $162.77. 44,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,498. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

