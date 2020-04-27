Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 27,628 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,628 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $412,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVY traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,719. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

