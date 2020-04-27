Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 737,286 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737,286 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.42. 699,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

