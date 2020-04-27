Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 94,468 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 94,468 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.69. 102,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.