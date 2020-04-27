Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $30.60 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,889,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,471,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 1,200,606 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.09. 475,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,346,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.