Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,259,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,472. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

