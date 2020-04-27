Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,590 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,806. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

