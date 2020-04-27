Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.73. 140,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

