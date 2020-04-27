Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

