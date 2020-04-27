AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

AZN opened at GBX 8,204 ($107.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,347.42. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

