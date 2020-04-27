Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

