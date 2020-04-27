Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NYSE ATH opened at $23.64 on Monday. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

