Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of AI opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$6.72 and a 12 month high of C$14.87. The firm has a market cap of $389.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 67.65, a current ratio of 67.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

