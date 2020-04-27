Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock opened at C$7.18 on Monday. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.27.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.