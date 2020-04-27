Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $180.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

