AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Lowered to GBX 3,010 at HSBC

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,010 ($39.59) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,231.36 ($55.66).

AVV opened at GBX 3,369.27 ($44.32) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,416.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,285.48.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £172,600 ($227,045.51).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

