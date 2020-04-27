AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of AVEVF stock remained flat at $$41.11 during trading on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

