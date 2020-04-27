AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.534 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from AVIVA PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

