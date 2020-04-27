AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.68 ($28.69).

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.59 ($0.69) on Monday, hitting €15.15 ($17.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.63 and a 200-day moving average of €22.92.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

