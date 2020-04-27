AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.51 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($28.69).

Shares of CS opened at €14.56 ($16.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.63 and its 200-day moving average is €22.92. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

