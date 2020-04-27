Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.